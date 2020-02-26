Two fires set in Lubbock public parks in less than a week

LUBBOCK, Texas — Arson investigators are looking for suspects after two public park fires were set in less than one week. The first fire happened on Saturday, February 22nd in Clapp Park. The second was on Monday, February 24th in Rogers Park.

“These fires are dangerous, they are not a joke,” said Lieutenant Jeff Clack, Fire Marshal’s Office. “People need to be mindful of how serious these things can get when they get out of hand.”

An employee at the “Maggie Trejo Super Center,” called 911 after seeing three people run away from the area. Flames can clearly be seen on cellphone footage, as residents watched the park burn.

“This is becoming increasingly common and it needs to stop,” Ronny Gallagher, Interim Director of Parks & Rec. “I bet it’s a bunch of juveniles, but they need to stop before someone gets hurt.”

If you have any information on the fires or on the arsonists, you should call the Fire Marshal’s Office at 806-775-2646.