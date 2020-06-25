Two First Bank & Trust locations temporarily close after employees test positive for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — First Bank & Trust announced Thursday that two locations would be temporarily closed after positive exposures at the separate branches, according to a post on their Facebook page.

According to the post, the locations at 22nd Street and Indiana Avenue and 7806 Indiana Avenue were closed after employees who came into contact with the infected were quarantined out of caution.

The main center location on 98th Street and Slide Road and the west location at 19th Street and Milwaukee Avenue were not closed, according to First Bank & Trust.

The location at 7806 Indiana Avenue would once again open starting Monday, June 29, according to the post. A reopening date for the 22nd Street and Indiana Avenue location was not provided.