Two Fresno men arrested for multiple burglaries at North Lubbock apartment complex

LUBBOCK, Texas– Two men from Fresno were arrested after police said they had property of multiple residents at a North Lubbock apartment complex.

Just after 1 a.m., on Wednesday, March 1, Lubbock Police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 4702 4th Street in reference to a burglary that just occurred, according to police.

The victim told police that she heard a movement in her living room and found her TV and Playstation missing.

She said her and a friend began walking the complex and saw two suspects walking inside the complex, according to police.

An officer arrived on scene and saw the two suspects, who immediately began running away from him, police said.

The officer began chasing the two suspects and was able to catch the first suspect, Avonte Porter, 20 of Fresno.

The second suspect, Tarek Sonnier, 22 of Fresno, kept running towards the alley, and the officer found him hiding in a dumpster and taken into custody, according to police.

Sonnier’s vehicle was located inside the apartment complex, police said, and were able to find the victim’s property.

Police also recovered property belonging to other victims at the complex.

Porter and Sonnier were transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Porter was charged with four counts of burglary of a habitation and evading arrest, according to jail records.

Sonnier was charged with forgery, four counts of burglary of a habitation, evading arrest, retaliation and failure to ID, according to jail records.

Porter was not booked into the jail at the time of this report. However, EverythingLubbock.com obtained his mugshot from LCDC.