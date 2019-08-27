Two fundraisers taking place at local Chili’s

Flyer for the fundraiser happening on Thursday at the Chili’s at 5805 Slide Rd.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two Lubbock Chili’s Bar and Grill locations are partnering with the local nonprofit Communities in Schools of the South Plains to host two separate “Giveback Nights.”

According to a release, on Tuesday, August 27 from 5 p.m. to 10:45 p.m., 15 percent of your ticket will be donated if you present this flyer or mention that you want to support CIS at the Chili’s at 607 University Ave.

On Thursday, August 29 from 5 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. at the Chili’s located at 5805 Slide Rd, 15 percent of your ticket will be donated to the charity if you mention the cause or present this flyer while ordering, according to a release.

To participate in either fundraiser, you must present the flyer or ask for your ticket to be donated.

Below is the full text of the release from Communities in Schools of the South Plains:

Lubbock resident, Drake Nichols, has started a GoFundMe school supply fundraiser benefiting Communities In Schools of the South Plains. Join us in supporting this great cause, click here or search “Drake Nichols” or “Communities In Schools of the South Plains” at www.GoFundMe.com to join and donate.

The mission of Communities In Schools is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. The objective is to prevent students from dropping out of school by giving them the tools they need to be successful. These tools include evidence-based programs that address both academic and non-academic factors that directly impact students’ ability to be successful.

Communities In Schools of the South Plains partners with 15 school districts on 68 campuses in the City of Lubbock, the greater Lubbock area (Frenship, Lubbock-Cooper, Roosevelt, Shallowater, and Slaton), and throughout the South Plains (Dimmitt, Floydada, Hale Center, Levelland, Lockney, Lorenzo, New Deal, Plainview, and Tulia). For the upcoming school year, CIS-South Plains expects to provide services and support to 3,000 area students.

Communities In Schools of the South Plains is currently accepting donations and volunteers to sustain, expand, and enhance its programs and services. For more information about Communities In Schools of the South Plains and how you can help, please visit www.cissouthplains.org or contact Jennifer Wall at (806) 368-8090 /jennifer.wall@cissouthplains.org.