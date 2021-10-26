Two gunshot victims, three arrests after shooting in Walmart parking lot, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police revealed more details to EverythingLubbock.com about an overnight shooting that left two people injured and three suspects arrested.

According to police, an officer was in the area on an unrelated call, heard shots fired and began checking the area. A car stopped in front of the officer, the driver exited the vehicle and told the officer he was shot. The victim said the suspects were driving a brown Trailblazer.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and the officer performed lifesaving measures until he was taken to University Medical Center, police said.

The crime scene related to the shots-fired call was later located in the Walmart parking lot at 1911 Marsha Sharp Freeway.

While police worked the scene, information was received about another gunshot victim who showed up at UMC.

When another officer was en route to UMC, a person was walking from the hospital. Police verified the person was a suspect related to the shots-fired call.

According to police, two juveniles males were arrested and so was Andrews Morales III.

