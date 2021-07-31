Two hospitalized in Lubbock County crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were injured in a Lubbock County crash Saturday afternoon, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com.

The crash happened on 98th Street between U.S. 87 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 1:30 p.m.

Two cars were traveling along 98th Street in opposite directions when one of them did not yield half of the roadway, resulting in the crash, DPS said.

DPS said one driver suffered minor injuries and the other has incapacitating injuries. Both were transported to University Medical Center.