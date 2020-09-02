Two houses caught fire in Central Lubbock, woman got out safely

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the 3600 block of 32nd Street just before 1:45 pm Wednesday for the report of a house fire.

Heavy black smoke could be seen from the tower camera at 7403 South University Avenue. LFR confirmed two houses were on fire.

After this story was initially published, LFR provided an update and said a vacant house caught on fire. It then spread to a second house. The first house suffered “significant damage” while the second house had damage to the interior.

LFR said a woman was at home in the second house, but she was able to get out safely.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

CLICK HERE to see video from our tower camera at 7403 South University Avenue as posted on the KLBK EverythingLubbock Facebook page.

3600 block of 32nd Street (Nexstar/Staff)