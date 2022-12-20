LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries, and another was moderately hurt after a crash near East Loop 289 and Southeast Drive on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
LPD said the call came in at 12:53 p.m. The crash involved an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck, according to police. LPD said in a traffic alert, “the intersection at SE Loop 289 and Southeast Dr will be closed for all traffic.”
Lubbock Fire Rescue confirmed that hazmat was called after fuel was seen leaking from one of the trucks, and said the leak was stopped.
This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.