LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries, and another was moderately hurt after a crash near East Loop 289 and Southeast Drive on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 12:53 p.m. The crash involved an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck, according to police. LPD said in a traffic alert, “the intersection at SE Loop 289 and Southeast Dr will be closed for all traffic.”

(Photo: TxDOT)

Lubbock Fire Rescue confirmed that hazmat was called after fuel was seen leaking from one of the trucks, and said the leak was stopped.

