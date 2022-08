LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon near Interstate 27 and Yucca Lane, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

One person had serious but non-life-threatening injuries and one person had moderate injuries, LPD said.

LPD said the call was originally for a vehicle crashing into a tree.

