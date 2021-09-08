Two indicted for selling ‘ghost guns’ to undercover agents in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two men were indicted on multiple federal firearms charges Wednesday, according to a release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

The two men, 25-year-old Isaiah Dante Moreno and 22-year-old Elias Ignacio Sisneros, were arrested August 17.

The two were accused of selling four fully-automatic AR-style firearms and a pound of THC wax to an undercover agent, according to a news release.

As of Wednesday, both Moreno and Sisneros remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The following is a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas:

A New Mexico man who allegedly sold an undercover agent four “ghost guns” has been charged with drug and gun crimes, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah.

Isaiah Dante Moreno, 25, and codefendant Elias Ignacio Sisneros, 22, were indicted today for possession of unregistered firearms, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute tetrahydrocannabinols (THC), and distribution of THC.

According to court documents, the defendants allegedly sold a DEA task force officer four fully-automatic, AR-style firearms and a pound of THC wax during an undercover buy in Lubbock, Texas.

During the buy, Mr. Moreno allegedly explained to the agent that he had helped manufacture the firearms, making them “ghost guns,” unregistered firearms assembled from parts. Because ghost guns lack serial numbers, they are often difficult for law enforcement to trace. Mr. Moreno allegedly informed the agent that due to some specially manufactured parts, the firearms were fully automatic, meaning they could fire more than one round of ammunition with a single depression of the trigger.

Following the undercover buy, Mr. Moreno and Mr. Sisneros, who had driven to Lubbock from New Mexico, left the scene in a black Chrysler sedan. Officers pulled them over for a traffic violation and conducted a probable-cause search of the vehicle. Inside, they found additional THC wax, two handguns, and the money received from the undercover agent. Both men were immediately arrested.

An indictment is merely an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence. Both defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If convicted, they face various penalties, including up to life in federal prison.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Dallas Field Division, Lubbock Resident Office conducted the investigation with assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Caprock HIDTA, Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Taskforce (TAG), the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Lubbock Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Long is prosecuting the case.