Two indicted in murder of former Texas Tech basketball star Andre Emmett

DALLAS — Two men were indicted Friday by a Dallas Grand Jury in the capital murder case of former Texas Tech basketball star Andre Emmett.

Keith Johnson, 32, and Michael Lucky, 29, were the two charged with the crime. Emmett was shot and killed in front of his Dallas home on September 23.

Related story: https://www.everythinglubbock.com/news/andre-emmett-murder-update-one-arrested-one-still-on-the-loose/

In October, Johnson was arrested and Lucky turned himself into police.

Emmett had a successful career playing basketball for Texas Tech, making tbe All-Big 12 First Team three out of his four years in Lubbock. He went on to play in the NBA for the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets.