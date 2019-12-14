Two injured after hit and run Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people are injured after a hit and run in Lubbock Friday afternoon.

A car containing three passengers was waiting at a stoplight at the 1800 block of Elkhart Avenue when a car crashed into it from behind, a police report said. The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m.

After hitting the car, the suspect pulled into a nearby business. One of the victims told the suspect that they needed medical assistance. The suspect drove to an apartment across the street and went inside briefly before fleeing eastbound on 19th Street.

Two of the victims were transported to the University Medical Center, while the third did not need medical attention. One of the injured victims claims to have recently had brain surgery.