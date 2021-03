LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were injured after a pickup truck crashes into a residence overnight Thursday.

At approximately 3:12 a.m. Thursday, Lubbock Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Ironton Avenue to reports that a car crashed into a home, according to LPD.

LPD said two people sustained moderate injuries. One person was transported to Covenant and the other was transported to University Medical Center.

LPD said no residents inside of the home were hurt.