Near the intersection of University Avenue and MSF (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — EMS, Lubbock Fire Rescue and Lubbock Police responded to a crash Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Marsha Sharp Freeway and University Avenue.

A car hit a utility pole. A photojournalist on the scene said EMS took two people to a local hospital. Also, a man ran from the crash and so police are treating it like a hit and run.

Moderate injuries were reported. As information become available, EverythingLubbock.com will provide an update.