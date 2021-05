LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people suffered incapacitating but not life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash near West Loop 289 early Saturday afternoon, the Lubbock Police Department said.

The crash was called in around 12:30 p.m. It involved a pick-up truck rolling over at 19th Street and the West Loop 289 frontage road.

LPD was working to extricate a driver as of 1:25 p.m. Saturday.