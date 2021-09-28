Two injured in Southwest Lubbock wreck Tuesday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were injured in a wreck on 82nd Street and Primrose Avenue Tuesday afternoon, the Lubbock Police Department said.

The crash involved a pickup truck and a car. One person had serious injuries and another had moderate injuries, per LPD.

The crash was called in just after 3:30 p.m.





LPD released the following statement regarding the crash:

MCIU Investigators are currently on scene at 82nd and Primrose for a collision with serious injuries. LPD officers were called to the scene at 3:31 p.m. One person was transported to UMC via ambulance with serious injuries.

Currently, westbound traffic on 82nd street is being diverted north on primrose, while eastbound traffic will be diverted south on Saratoga Avenue.

Investigators are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.