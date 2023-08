LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were called after midnight Sunday morning for a report of shots fired in the 4500 block of Milwaukee Avenue. Police confirmed two people suffered moderate injuries. Other details of what led to the shooting were not yet released.

A drone operator, Ranger Aerials, took video and pictures from the scene. Those images depicted blood in the parking lot of a shopping center.

