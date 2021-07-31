Two seriously injured in rollover at 27th Street and I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people suffered serious injuries after a crash at Interstate-27 and 27th Street Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department said.

LPD said only one vehicle was involved in the crash. It was called in to police just before 5:15 p.m.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently on scene of a single-vehicle crash in the northbound access road of Interstate 27 at 27th Street.

The original call was received by LPD Dispatch at 5:11 p.m. When LPD Officers arrived they found an SUV with two occupants. Both occupants have serious injuries.

All traffic traveling northbound on the I-27 access road is being diverted eastbound on 27th Street. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

