LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were injured after an overnight chase led to a shooting, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to LPD, officers responded to a traffic collision and gunshots at 10:46 p.m. in the 4000 block of the North Loop on Wednesday.

The report stated that “one car was flipped and the other car took off.”

LPD said Tamarick Courtney, 28, and Brennon Dedrick, 27, were traveling in separate vehicles before a third vehicle “pulled up” and began firing at both of them.

Courtney and Dedrick were transported to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time LPD said no arrests have been made. Check back EverythingLubbock.com for updates.