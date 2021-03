LUBBOCK, Texas — A Jeep and a commercial truck collided Monday morning just after 7:00, according to the Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the initial investigation indicated the driver of the Jeep failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of FM 41 and U.S. Highway 87. Traffic on 87 was detoured for a time.

The driver of the truck suffered relatively minor injuries while the Jeep driver’s injuries were a little more serious. Both were taken to University Medical Center.