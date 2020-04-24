Two inmates at Montford Unit test positive for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two inmates at the Montford Unit have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Eight inmates are in medical restriction at the facility, which means they’re currently healthy, but have come in contact with someone with the illness. According to TDCJ, these individuals may have been exposed to the disease and not know it or be asymptomatic.

Two inmates are listed as in medical isolation by the TDCJ, which means they’re sick and contagious.

There were no positive COVID-19 cases at the Western Regional Medical Facility as of Thursday, according to TDCJ.

That facility and the Montford Unit are both housed on the same property but are listed as separate by TDCJ for tracking COVID-19 cases.

