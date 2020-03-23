Two inmates escaped from Cochran County – one located, one still loose

Images of Refugio Renteria-Lopez and Fabian Duarte Brodayo from Cochran County S.O.

MORTON, Texas — The Cochran County Sheriff’s Office said two inmates escaped Sunday. One of them was captured Sunday night, CCSO said.

Fabian Duarte Brodayo was still on the loose Sunday night. Bordayo was described as a 28-year-old Hispanic male, 5’ 9” tall, and approximately 180 pounds. He was also described as having black hair, and brown eyes. CCSO said Bordayo has a cross tattoo on his left arm and “Giselle” and “Amaya” tattoos on his left arm.

CCSO said Bordayo was jailed for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and escape from custody.

CCSO said Refugio Lopez-Renteria AKA “Cuco” was captured Sunday night.

Renteria-Lopez was jailed on several burglary and theft charges plus evading arrest and several traffic violations.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Cochran County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 366-5211 or (806) 266-5700.