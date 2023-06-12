MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ- The Midland Police Department is investigating after a crash that sent two juveniles to the hospital on Sunday.

According to MPD, around 9:23 p.m. on June 11, officers were called to the scene of a crash involving an ATV and a pickup truck- the crash happened in the 2100 block of Barber Street. Investigators said the driver of a Ford F-350 was heading northbound on Barber Street; three people on a Yamaha ATV were heading eastbound in the alley of the 300 block of Elm Avenue when they tried to cross Barber Street and struck the Ford.

All three occupants of the ATV, the 27-year-old driver, and two juveniles, were taken to a hospital for treatment. MPD said the children were later airlifted to a Lubbock hospital for continued care. The driver of the truck was not injured and the investigation is ongoing.