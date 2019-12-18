Two killed, child rescued from fiery crash in Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a serious crash near County Road 5400 and Highway 62/82 Tuesday night.

A vehicle driven by Joshua John Hinojosa,24, of Petersburg, Texas, was traveling in the wrong direction when it collided head on with another car, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Both of the vehicles spun clockwise while remaining connected to each other while traveling Northeast on the roadway, DPS said.

Both vehicles then came to a rest partially off the East side of the roadway and caught on fire.

A passerby pulled an 11 year-old boy out of one of the vehicles while the drivers of both vehicles remained in their cars.

Eva Margarita Corona, 39, of Smyer, Texas and Hinojosa were both pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

The 11-year-old boy was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.