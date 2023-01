BROWNFIELD, Texas — Two people were killed after a one-vehicle rollover west of Brownfield on Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened before 8:00 a.m. on US 380 near FM 402. According to DPS, 4 people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The status of the two other occupants was not immediately known, according to DPS.

