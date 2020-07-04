Two killed in Terry County crash Saturday morning

TERRY COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed in a crash in Terry County Saturday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

According to DPS, the crash happened on US-380. One vehicle was traveling east and the other was traveling west. DPS said the vehicle going east crossed into the westbound lane and struck the other car. Both drivers were killed.

The driver of the vehicle that crossed into the westbound lane, DPS said, was James Benjamin Northcutt, 42, of Carrizozo, New Mexico. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was Angel Rojas of Brownfield. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to DPS.