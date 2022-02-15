LUBBOCK, Texas – Two Lady Raiders will have season-ending surgery, Head Coach Krista Gerlich said Tuesday.

Texas Tech center Khadija Faye (shoulder) and guard Bre’Amber Scott (foot) will be ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing MRIs.

“It’s super unfortunate,” said Lady Raiders Head Coach Krista Gerlich. “We knew that we were having some injuries here and there. We were just hopeful that we would get them back particularly for postseason, for the Conference tournament. It just means that there’s more opportunities for others to step up. We’ve got a tightknit group and there’s less room for error.”

Faye was Texas Tech’s leading shot-blocker (24) and averaged a team second-best 6.1 rebounds per game. Scott averaged 8.4 points through 8 games this season.

The Lady Raiders travel to Norman to take on the 15th ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday. Tip-off is at 6:00 P.M