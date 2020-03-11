Two lanes of Quaker Avenue closed until March 31 due to construction

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Utility Contractors of America, Inc. started the construction of South Lubbock Sanitary Sewer Extension Phase 3, at Quaker Avenue and 135th Street. Two southbound lanes on Quaker Avenue will be closed until March 31, 2020, should there be no weather-related delays



This project will restrict access for traffic on Quaker Avenue between 135th Street and 137th Street. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

