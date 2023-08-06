LUBBOCK, TEXAS– The Lubbock Police Department announced in a press release two of its captains graduated from the Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP) at Boston University.

Captains Matt Doherty and Leath McClure had both been with the department for over 18 years and graduated with intensive training in the latest management concepts, according to the press release.

The press release said the course was three weeks long and the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) put the forum together with faculty from top universities, law enforcement executives and experts from the private sector.

The goal, according to PERF, SMIP brought leading thinkers in corporate and public management together to intensively train on the latest management theories and practices while providing effective solutions to organizational problems and the discussion of important issues and how to effectively handle it.

McClure said in the press release he was “grateful for the opportunity I had to attend this prestigious program and look forward to implementing the practices and strategies I learned about within our department while continuing to serve the citizens of Lubbock.”