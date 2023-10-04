LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock-Cooper Independent School announced in a press release that two of its elementary schools, East Elementary and South Elementary have been recognized as Apple Distinguished Schools for 2023-2026.

A press release said Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership and educational excellence. Lubbock Cooper ISD said in a press release it uses Apple technology to connect students to the world, fuel creativity, deepen collaboration, and make learning personal.

Lubbock Cooper ISD said the recognition can be credited to the exceptional methods of its teachers and students and the unwavering support and encouragement of the district.

Lubbock Cooper ISD’s Central Elementary, West Elementary, and Laura Bush Middle School are also Apple Distinguished Schools, according to a press release.