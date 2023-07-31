EDDY COUNTY, N.M.– Two Lubbock men were killed after a crash in Eddy County on Tuesday, July 25 on US Highway 285, according to a release from the Eddy County Sheriff.

According to the release, the victims were identified as Alex James Richards, 20, and Matthew James Keith, 23.

The release said there was a single vehicle rollover on US Highway 285 south of Mile Post 4 around 7:30 p.m. As a result of the rollover, Richards was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene. Keith was first taken to Carlsbad Medical Center where was later airlifted to University Medical Center where he later died.