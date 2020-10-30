Two Lubbock men part of gang/mafia bust in El Paso, DPS says

Images of David Rangel and Alejandro Montalvo from Lubbock County court system (2010 and 2016 arrests, respectively)

LUBBOCK and EL PASO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said officers arrested 17 people who were targeted for interstate mafia or gang activity.

Two of them were identified as Lubbock men according to a statement from DPS.

David Rangel, 47, and Alejandro Montalvo, 33, both of Lubbock were listed among the 17. Both had prior records in Lubbock County.

The following is a statement from DPS on Thursday:

DPS Arrest 17 in Criminal Investigation

EL PASO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents, in collaboration with local law enforcement partners, have arrested 17 people on state charges and other crimes after a nine-month investigation that initially targeted members and associates of the Interstate Mafia/Artistas Asesinos gang.

Charges include engaging in organized criminal activity, manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, and weapons possession. The ongoing investigation has resulted in the seizure of 15 weapons, various drugs, four vehicles and cash.

DPS Special Agents were assisted by DPS Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the El Paso Police Department.

The following individuals were arrested and/or charged:

David Rangel, 47, of Lubbock, Texas

Alejandro Montalvo, 33, of Lubbock, Texas

Michael Zamora, 28, of El Paso

Armando Stevens, 39, of El Paso

Raymond Acosta, 32, of El Paso

Dennis Ramos, 47, of El Paso

Jimmy Martinez, 33, of El Paso

Victoria Garcia, 35, of El Paso

Samantha Vasquez, 26, of El Paso

Amanda San Roman, 32, of El Paso

Kassandra Townsley, 23, of El Paso

Nicholas Smith, 41, of El Paso, Texas

Jajaira Alvarado, 30, of Las Cruces, New Mexico

Regina Ybarra, 33, of El Paso

Travis Kellar, 25, of El Paso

Margarita Levario, 48, of El Paso

Noel Taylor, 49, of El Paso

Each has been booked into the El Paso County Jail or was already in custody.