Two Lubbock residents killed in Saturday night crash southeast of the city

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man and woman, both from Lubbock, lost their lives in a weekend crash according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said Temera Lasha Sapp, 37, was the passenger in a Chevy Suburban driven by Willie Shawn Lang, 52. Both were pronounced dead on the scene, according to a DPS crash summary on Monday.

DPS said a Ford expedition driven by Christian Monroe Tucker, 25, of Brownfield was going east on Highway 84 near County Road 2950.

“It is unknown at this time if [the Suburban] was stopped in the roadway or failed to yield at the

yield sign in the crossover of US-84. Both vehicles collided in the intersection,” DPS said.

Tucker and his passenger, Kristyn Mae Smith, 24, of Lubbock were both taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries DPS said.

The time of the crash was about 20 minutes before midnight on Saturday. Conditions were dry and clear, according to DPS.