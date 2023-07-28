Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of July 28, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Humanities Texas announced in a press release that two Lubbock teachers were named recipients of the Humanities Texas Outstanding Teaching Award.

The recipients were Lubbock Independent School District’s Graciela Cano of Harwell Elementary School and Julie LaCombe of Lubbock-Cooper Bush Middle School.

Cano was named one of ten Outstanding Teaching of the Humanities Award recipients and LaCombe was the sole recipient of the Linden Heck Howell Outstanding Teaching of Texas History award.

Humanities Texas said in the press release that during the 2023-2024 school year, each winning teacher would receive $5,000 and an additional $1,00 for their school to purchase humanities-based instructional material.

“Our 2023 Outstanding Teaching Award winners represent some of the state’s strongest teachers of the humanities,” said Eric Lupfer, Humanities Texas executive director. “Humanities Texas is honored to recognize the vital work they do in the classroom every day.”