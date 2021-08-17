Two men arrested for child sex crimes, DPS says

LUBBOCK, Texas– Two men were arrested within the last week by the Texas Department of Public Safety for sex crimes involving minors, DPS Sergeant Johnny Bures told EverythingLubbock.com.

On August 13, Bures said DPS received a tip about a man who possessed child pornography. That man was later identified as Elizar Moreno.

DPS filed for a search warrant and seized Moreno’s phone and other items, Bures said. He said child pornography was found on Moreno’s phone.

Moreno was arrested for possession of child pornography.

Furthermore, DPS also arrested Seth Jared Huffman after he used online dating apps to solicit sex.

More specifically, Huffman attempted to solicit sex from a minor who was an undercover agent, Bures said.

Huffman was arrested for online solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct, Bures said.