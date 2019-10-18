Two men pray for Lubbock PD officer after he feeds homeless man

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Wednesday, Michael Gutierrez and Raul Hernandez witnessed a powerful act of kindness at a United Express in West Lubbock when a police officer bought food for a homeless man.

“He went into the store and got him something to eat and then came and gave it to him and said God bless you,” Gutierrez said.

When Lubbock police officer Donovan Staggs bought some food for a homeless man nearby, Hernandez said he pulled out his phone and began recording, knowing he had to share the moment.

“I knew God was gonna get magnified,” Hernandez said.

Both men, moved by the officer’s actions, approached him and asked to pray for him before he returned to duty.

“I just want you to know you’re not alone and the Lord is with you,” said Gutierrez, in the video.

Officer Staggs told the men he had a message for Lubbock citizens.

“That they see we’re just as human as they are and we’re all out here trying to make a difference,” said Staggs, in the video.

But the two men just want the world to remember one thing: love.

“Regardless of where you come from or where you’re at in your life, we’re here to love one another,” Gutierrez said. “Love does conquer all things and it makes a difference.”