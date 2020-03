LEVELLAND, Texas – According to KLVT radio, Hockley County on Tuesday reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 or coronavirus. One case was described as community transmission, KLVT said. The other is still under investigation as to whether it is community transmission or travel related.

That brings the total to five in Hockley County. Lubbock added two more cases on Tuesday for a total of 12. Gaines and Terry County both reported cases on Monday.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19