PLAINVIEW, Texas — Plainview and Hale County reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 on Friday. Those additional deaths were since August 30. Plainview and Hale County also reported 80 new cases and 48 additional recoveries during the same time frame.

The report included 254 active cases and 6,983 total cases since the start of the pandemic. A total of 150 COVID deaths were recorded for all of Hale County, most of which (130) were in Plainview.