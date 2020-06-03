Two more Lubbock daycares have positive case of COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock confirmed two separate cases of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, at two Lubbock daycares on Wednesday.

Wee Care Daycare, located at 5502 19th Street, had one positive case of the virus and closed their facility to do deep cleaning, according to the city.

Additionally, Kids Are Cool preschool center, located at 7112 82nd Street, was also confirmed to have one positive case of COVID-19, the city said. The center also closed their facility to do deep cleaning.

It was not immediately clear whether each positive case was an employee or a child.