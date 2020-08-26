Two music festivals go on, despite COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas – The 62/62 Music Fest in Ropesville and the Cottonpalooza Music Festival in Lamesa happened on August 22, despite the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t think staying at home secluded is the answer,” said 62/82 organizer Randy Putman.

According to Putman, nearly 3,000 people attended 62/82 Music Fest. Masks were not required inside the event.

“We let everybody know that if you’re not comfortable, don’t come in here,” said Putman. “But we can’t live in fear.”

On the same night, the Lamesa Boys and Girls Club hosted the first Cottonpalooza Music Festival to raise money for the club.

“This time last year, we were really hurting for money to the point of we were wondering if we would stay open,” said Tammy Wyatt, Executive Director of the Lamesa Boys and Girls Club.

Cottonpalooza was originally scheduled for March 28 but was postponed to August 22, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival’s turnout did not meet Wyatt’s expectations.

“The audience is the one thing that we were lacking and that I was disappointed in,” said Wyatt.

But a lack of a large crowd the allowed for “intense” social distancing.

“We had room for more people,” said Wyatt.

Both festivals were approved by their respective city governments.