LAMESA, Texas — Two more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Dawson County Thursday, according to Lamesa Mayor Josh Stevens, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 20.

According to Stevens, one case is a man over the age of 20 who is a prison guard at the Preston E. Smith Unit. The other was a man over the age of 50 who had no affiliation with the Smith Unit.

Stevens said there were 10 active cases in Dawson County, with 10 recoveries.