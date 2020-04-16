Two of four individuals identified in police chase that led to crash

Images of Cody Blake Vaughn and Islah Blu from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas– Two of four individuals were identified on Thursday after a police chase led to a crash near the Marsha Sharp Freeway Wednesday night.

Islah Blu, 19, and Cody Blake Vaughn, 19, were in a vehicle that ran a red light at Marsha Sharp Freeway and University Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Lubbock Police.

An officer who saw the vehicle run the red light attempted to make a traffic stop when the vehicle evaded, said police.

A police chase followed and eventually came to a stop when the vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle in the 2800 block of 1st Place.

Police on Wednesday said that four individuals occupied the vehicle. The other two individuals taken into custody were juveniles, according to police.

Blu and Vaughn remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Thursday.

Vaughn had one charge pending for possession of drug paraphernalia, according to jail records. Blu had a charge of public intoxication.

