Two offices of Lubbock County Tax Assessor-Collector open to public, starting May 4

The following is a press release from office of Lubbock County Tax Assessor-Collector:

Lubbock, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Two of the Lubbock County Tax Assessor-Collector offices will open to the public effective May 4, 2020. The office located at City Bank, 5219 City Bank Parkway, is closed until further notice.

In order to comply with CDC guidelines and Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order we shall limit

gatherings and encourage social distancing.

We strongly encourage all customers to utilize our wait from home service by making an appointment online (https://bit.ly/2Scuqkw) or text 432-741-3545 and choose either:

LBB Tax – the downtown Main office, 916 Main Street Suite 102 in Lubbock, Texas or

Slaton Office – located inside the Smith Ford Dealership, 1700 W. Division in Slaton, Texas

You may contact us for the latest information:

We will advise you when operations have returned to the normal procedures. During this challenging time, we ask for your support and cooperation. For questions about COVID-19, dial 2-1-1, then choose Option 6 between 7:00am and 8:00pm, 7 days a week.

Ronnie Keister

Lubbock County Tax Assessor-Collector

(Press release from office of Lubbock County Tax Assessor-Collector)