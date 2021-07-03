Saturday morning crash north of Lubbock turns fatal, DPS said

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a crash north of Lubbock Saturday morning and another suffered serious injuries, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The crash happened at FM 2641 east of University Avenue. It was called in just before 11:15 a.m.

Daniel Jack Rohbock, 37, of Glendale, Utah and Jacob Otto Holm, 40, of Fruita, Colorado were walking near the edge of the roadway when they were struck by a car.

Rohbock died from his injuries. Holm was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.