LUBBOCK, Texas– One person suffered serious injuries, and another person suffered unspecified injuries following an animal attack in Central Lubbock, according to Lubbock Animal Services.

According to Steven Greene, Director of LAS, the victims were found in the 4300 block of Boston Avenue and the attack happened around 5:30 p.m. Greene told EverythingLubbock.com the animals involved are “believed to be pit bulls” and were surrendered by the owners.

Greene said both animals have been euthanized.