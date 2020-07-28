Two people injured in related shootings in Lubbock on Tuesday

{Photos of Sharif Hakim and Rafiq Akubar provided by the Lubbock County Jail]

LUBBOCK, Texas– Two people were injured after two separate shots-fired calls turned out to be related, according to police.

At approximately 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, officers first responded to the 1500 block of 43rd Street for a report of shots fired, according to Lubbock Police.

While officers were headed to that location, dispatch received a call to Grace Clinic, located at 50th Street and University Avenue, stating a person with a gunshot wound was dropped off at the clinic, said police.

A description of the vehicle was sent out to police, and the vehicle was stopped at 50th Street and Avenue Q.

Police also got a call from The Village Square Apartments, located at 6500 Avenue T, from a woman stating that two suspects entered the apartment and shot her husband, according to police.

Police said the victim defended herself and her husband with a machete.

Police later determined the suspects fled the scene, and dropped off the one suspect at Grace Clinic.

The victims believed the suspect may have accidentally shot himself during the incident, according to police.

Both the victim and suspect were both treated for their injuries and were considered to be non life-threatening injuries.

Police said the injured suspect was taken to University Medical Center and two others were taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Those suspects were identified as Sharif Hakim, 19; Shuaib Hakim, 24; and Rafiq Akubar, 19.

The case remained under investigation Tuesday.

RELATED STORY: UPDATE: Police confirm victim, suspect injured in Central Lubbock shooting