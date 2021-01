LUBBOCK, Texas —- Two people are dead and one person was seriously injured after an overnight car crash.

Lubbock Police responded to the 4600 of 4th Street to reports of a single vehicle crash, according to a tweet from LPD.

LPD said two people were dead and one person was seriously injured.

