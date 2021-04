LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash near the West End shopping center — not far from 34th Street and the West Loop.

The Lubbock Police Department said CPR was in progress for one person. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m.

LPD also said there was an entrapment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is responding to a crash in the southbound lanes of the 4000 block of East Loop 289. All of the southbound lanes are currently closed. Please avoid the area. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) April 15, 2021