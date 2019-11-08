Two people seriously injured after rollover in Idalou

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people sustained serious injuries and were transported to University Medical Center after a rollover crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 62 and Illex Street in Idalou just after 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Andrea Granados, 21, was driving a Ford Explorer and failed to yield to Laura West, 28, who was eastbound on Highway 62 in a Chevy Equinox.

DPS said initial reports indicate West collided with Granados.

