Two people seriously injured in rollover crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash at the intersection of Slide Road and Erskine Street on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m., according to LPD.

According to LPD, Lubbock Power & Light were also called to the scene because a power line was struck.

According to the LP&L Outage Map, as of 5:00 p.m., at least one person was impacted by an outage at that location, and a crew had been assigned to fix it.

